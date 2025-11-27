Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 8,100 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 5.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of CarMax worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

KMX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

