8,044 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after purchasing an additional 771,966 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 130,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.11.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 240.42%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

