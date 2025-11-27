Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Glj Research lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

