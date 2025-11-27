iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,310,000 after buying an additional 618,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

