Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

KMB opened at $106.01 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,204.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 35.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

