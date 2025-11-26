Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NEUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neuphoria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NEUP stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($3.86). As a group, research analysts predict that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 639,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $3,285,025.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 875,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,185.92. This trade represents a 270.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neuphoria Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned 0.21% of Neuphoria Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

