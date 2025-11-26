Paradigm Capital Comments on HudBay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Paradigm Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HBM opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 130.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 151,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 85,815 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

