Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 123,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 272,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.00.

About Revival Gold

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.