Rio2 (TSX:RIO) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Rio2 Limited (TSX:RIO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.26. 474,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 453,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$966.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

