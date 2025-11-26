BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.34. 39,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 39,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

BV Financial Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.