Contrasting Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and Lazydays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercraft Boat $284.20 million 1.06 $7.04 million $0.97 19.15 Lazydays $871.56 million 0.00 -$163.71 million ($103.13) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Mastercraft Boat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercraft Boat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercraft Boat and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercraft Boat 0 6 1 1 2.38 Lazydays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Mastercraft Boat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercraft Boat is more favorable than Lazydays.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercraft Boat 5.50% 8.09% 5.73% Lazydays -38.07% -338.41% -34.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercraft Boat beats Lazydays on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

