Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.67. 1,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7,414.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

