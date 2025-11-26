Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.67. 1,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
