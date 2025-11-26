SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.20 and last traded at GBX 117. 44,109,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 674% from the average session volume of 5,700,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SigmaRoc in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 120 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SigmaRoc from GBX 115 to GBX 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.66.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 4.66 EPS for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts forecast that SigmaRoc plc will post 9.1989319 earnings per share for the current year.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.