Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) versus Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Viewtran Group has a beta of -2.97, meaning that its stock price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yirendai $795.41 million 0.46 $216.77 million $2.06 2.08

This table compares Viewtran Group and Yirendai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Yirendai 21.07% 13.42% 9.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viewtran Group and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yirendai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Viewtran Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viewtran Group is more favorable than Yirendai.

Summary

Yirendai beats Viewtran Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

