Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. 139,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.
Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.
