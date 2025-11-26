DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Insider Daniel Kang Purchases 4,200 Shares

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kang acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,548.90. The trade was a 140.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DeFi Development Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 718,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,603. DeFi Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -7.77.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DeFi Development announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 25.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of DeFi Development during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DeFi Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Development in the third quarter worth $478,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DeFi Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DeFi Development in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DeFi Development in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

