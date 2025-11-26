Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $676,013.52 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP Terrence Schneider sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $676,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,103.36. This represents a 40.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Digi International Trading Up 2.3%

DGII traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 246,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,366. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Digi International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGII

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.