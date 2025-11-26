Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Getty Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $757.45 million 1.93 -$46.29 million ($0.45) -14.63 Getty Realty $214.19 million 7.70 $71.06 million $1.28 22.30

Profitability

Getty Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Paramount Group and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -13.47% -2.39% -1.23% Getty Realty 34.76% 7.60% 3.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Getty Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Paramount Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

