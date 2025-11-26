Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading Up 18% – What’s Next?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares rose 18% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MARS. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

Marston’s Trading Up 18.0%

About Marston’s

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £374.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.86.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

