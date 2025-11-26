Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,821,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 425,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

