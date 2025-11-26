Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) CFO Sells 44,589 Shares of Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) CFO James Budge sold 44,589 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,116,639.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 479,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,808.66. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hinge Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HNGE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 1,104,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. Hinge Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HNGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

