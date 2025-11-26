Loren Unterseher Sells 100,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,711,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,514,549.68. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $718.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.49.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%.The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753,188 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13,712.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 344,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

