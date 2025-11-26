CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.