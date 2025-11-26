Insider Selling: Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 4,727 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David Sampsell sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $189,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,748,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,940,280. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Digi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 246,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,366. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company had revenue of $114.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Digi International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 2,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 9,344.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 108,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Digi International by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.