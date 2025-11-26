PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) VP Sells $26,833.18 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $26,833.18. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,522,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,120.46. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PED stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 99,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,345. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.21. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PED shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PEDEVCO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of PEDEVCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PEDEVCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

