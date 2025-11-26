Insider Selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) EVP Sells 5,501 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. 8,569,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,132. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $459,284,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

