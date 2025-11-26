Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of America alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0%

Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,301,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,253,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $382.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.