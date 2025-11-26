Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rio Tinto stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

