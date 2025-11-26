BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

A number of analysts have commented on BHP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

