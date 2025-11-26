Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,311. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. FMC Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on FMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $33.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,199.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after buying an additional 3,342,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,585,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,895,000 after buying an additional 675,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after buying an additional 457,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $18,986,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

