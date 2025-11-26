Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 6,966,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Exelon by 16.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

