Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 667,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,852. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UE shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

