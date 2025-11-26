WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 63,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 83,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $674.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 656,049 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 3,704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,565 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,482,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,449,000.

About WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

