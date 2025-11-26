Insider Buying: Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, with a total value of £978.
Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Sue Whalley bought 549 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £971.73.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £972.76.
Centrica Price Performance
CNA stock traded up GBX 1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,150,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,588,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 123.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 180.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
