Insider Buying: Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Sue Whalley acquired 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, with a total value of £978.

Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Sue Whalley bought 549 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £971.73.

On Thursday, September 25th, Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £972.76.

Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock traded up GBX 1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,150,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,588,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 123.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 180.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.67.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

