Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Financial Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $4.35 million 34.50 -$45.53 million ($1.04) -1.05 Masimo $2.18 billion 3.61 -$304.90 million ($10.54) -13.90

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Masimo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Masimo. Masimo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,418.39% N/A -96.99% Masimo -24.85% 26.54% 11.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Masimo 1 3 4 0 2.38

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 255.50%. Masimo has a consensus target price of $188.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Masimo.

Summary

Masimo beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. In addition, the company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

