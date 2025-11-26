Reviewing FG Merger II (FGMC) & Its Competitors

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FG Merger II to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares FG Merger II and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FG Merger II
|N/A
|-$30,000.00
|1,002.00
|FG Merger II Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.84 million
|70.41
FG Merger II’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FG Merger II. FG Merger II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares FG Merger II and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FG Merger II
|N/A
|429.85%
|1.58%
|FG Merger II Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Merger II and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FG Merger II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|FG Merger II Competitors
|269
|269
|217
|3
|1.94
As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 117.65%. Given FG Merger II’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Merger II has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
FG Merger II peers beat FG Merger II on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
FG Merger II Company Profile
FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.
