Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO) Critical Survey

Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rino International and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rino International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clean Harbors 1 5 7 1 2.57

Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $255.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Clean Harbors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Rino International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rino International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rino International has a beta of -6.87, meaning that its share price is 787% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rino International and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rino International N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 6.51% 14.61% 5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rino International and Clean Harbors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rino International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $5.96 billion 2.01 $402.30 million $7.21 31.11

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Rino International.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Rino International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rino International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

