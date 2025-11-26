Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.1450. Approximately 29,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
