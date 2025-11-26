Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.1450. Approximately 29,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.