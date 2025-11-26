Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $57.7885. 28,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,942% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
