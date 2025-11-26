Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 52,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

