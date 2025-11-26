New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.5210 and last traded at $6.5210. Approximately 10,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

About New China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.