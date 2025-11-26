New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.5210 and last traded at $6.5210. Approximately 10,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.
About New China Life Insurance
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.