Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.8750.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.