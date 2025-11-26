SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.50 and last traded at GBX 59.90. 3,593,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,464,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £650.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.28.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.
The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.
