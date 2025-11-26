TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15.01. 304,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 115,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25.

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bjorn Conway sold 396,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17, for a total value of £67,406.53. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

