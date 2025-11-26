X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 107,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.
About X-Terra Resources
X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
