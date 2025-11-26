TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.2550 and last traded at $21.2550. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.0280.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

