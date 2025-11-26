What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Copa FY2025 Earnings?

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $16.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.04. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.17. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price target on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $119.75 on Monday. Copa has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Copa by 90.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copa by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Copa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.