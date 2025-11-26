B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of KindlyMD FY2025 Earnings

KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KindlyMD in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KindlyMD’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of KindlyMD in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KindlyMD to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised KindlyMD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KindlyMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

KindlyMD Stock Performance

Shares of NAKA opened at $0.46 on Monday. KindlyMD has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 30.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). KindlyMD had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 4,567.90%.The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

KindlyMD Company Profile

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.

