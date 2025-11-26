Q4 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

EOG stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

