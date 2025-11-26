FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Cut by Cormark

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

